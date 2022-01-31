Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 10.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

