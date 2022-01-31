Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7,092.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.71 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

