Creative Planning Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

BOE stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

