KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group stock opened at 0.00 on Monday. KYN Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.01.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

