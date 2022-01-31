Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Black Knight by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Black Knight by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 192,997 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $72.70 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

