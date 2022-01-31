Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,396,000 after buying an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

