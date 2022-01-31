Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $2,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.41. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

