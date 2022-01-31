Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.74 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $338.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

