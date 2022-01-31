Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 302.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.