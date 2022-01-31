Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $640.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $655.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $674.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

