Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.98 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after buying an additional 615,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 477,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after buying an additional 391,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 275,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.