Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $5.57 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

