IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $370,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IRadimed stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $50.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $459.12 million, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.83.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About IRadimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
