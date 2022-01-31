IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $370,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IRadimed stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $50.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $459.12 million, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $2,164,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $2,075,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

