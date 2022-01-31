Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Lifted to Buy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $6,400.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $69.00 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $85.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

