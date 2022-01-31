Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Lifted to Buy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $6,400.00 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $69.00 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $85.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79.
Intertek Group Company Profile
