Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 10,901 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QURE opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. uniQure has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in uniQure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 151.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 428,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in uniQure by 145.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

