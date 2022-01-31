JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in JOANN by 9.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $413.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.83.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

