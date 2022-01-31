Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Boosted by Truist Financial

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Monro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $48.74 on Monday. Monro has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

