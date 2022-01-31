Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 46,560 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 70.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

