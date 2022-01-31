InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 118.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 62.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $67.03 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

