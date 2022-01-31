ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $680.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $725.00 to $680.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $694.07.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $603.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.15. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.75, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.