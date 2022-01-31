Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Baozun by 4.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baozun by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $11.64 on Monday. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $842.25 million, a PE ratio of 388.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

