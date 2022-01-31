Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $571,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $47.53 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35.

AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.