Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 106,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

