Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,941 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHT opened at $8.96 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

