BlackRock Inc. Has $162.73 Million Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,101,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Paramount Group worth $162,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 185,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 50,065 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 1,343,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

