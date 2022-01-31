BlackRock Inc. Has $160.84 Million Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,120 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tompkins Financial worth $160,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.