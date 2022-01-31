PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Director Alison J. Carnwath Sells 29,233 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PCAR stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $101.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $99,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.