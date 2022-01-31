Barclays PLC Purchases 21,981 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $72.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $56.18 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.