Barclays PLC Purchases 17,943 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDX opened at $29.02 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $57.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

