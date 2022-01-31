Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $165.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.26.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.43. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,714 shares of company stock worth $2,877,328 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

