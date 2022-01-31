Bank of America Begins Coverage on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.84.

Shares of FIVN opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $629,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

