Robert W. Baird Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $280.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $216.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average is $263.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,966 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,522. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.