STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

STM opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $3,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

