UBS Group Trims AT&T (NYSE:T) Target Price to $32.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

