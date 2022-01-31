CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Now Covered by Citic Securities

Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a 12-month low of $102.47 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in CarMax by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

