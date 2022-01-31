Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Surmodics by 227.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 113,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $42.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $598.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.