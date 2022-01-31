Deutsche Bank AG Has $480,000 Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Hanmi Financial worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $808.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

