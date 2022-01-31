Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 716.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $342.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

