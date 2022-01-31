Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Roland Michael Vachris Sells 3,318 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $492.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.29. The company has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

