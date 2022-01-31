B. Riley Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $38.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after buying an additional 370,482 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

