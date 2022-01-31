Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.06. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4,909.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the period.

NYSE ATI opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.