Critical Contrast: PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Novavax 0 2 5 0 2.71

Novavax has a consensus target price of $245.83, indicating a potential upside of 196.47%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A Novavax $475.60 million 13.18 -$418.26 million ($14.81) -5.60

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -13.28% -12.99% Novavax -89.31% -149.66% -45.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novavax beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

