Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.34). Pulmonx posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,514 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $847.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.