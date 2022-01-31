BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.17

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 117.64 ($1.59), with a volume of 201744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.80 ($1.56).

The company has a market cap of £879.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 0.38 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other news, insider Paul Marcuse bought 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £19,907.10 ($26,857.93). Also, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,220.72).

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

