Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 39.4% in January

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

