Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 764,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

