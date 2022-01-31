Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of CCB opened at $46.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $564.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

