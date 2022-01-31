Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Transcat were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transcat alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.