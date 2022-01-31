Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,182 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTBK. Stephens began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

