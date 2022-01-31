Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 3,615 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951 over the last three months. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $40.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $823.95 million, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.